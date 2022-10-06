The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis.

Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This transaction is another pivotal step towards aggressively expanding our dealership’s footprint in the Midwest and represents our continued dedication to helping families create lifelong memories on the water.”

The merger includes a renovated showroom in Manitowoc on Interstate 43 and ashowroom under construction in Sister Bay to be known respectively as The Boat House of Manitowoc and The Boat House of Door County. The merger also includes an on-water satellite location in Milwaukee: an extension of The Boat House Lake Country. The Boat House will add Beacon’s existing employees and owner, Jim Matson, to the team and will continue to offer the various services that Beacon Marine has offered.

Jim Matson, owner of Beacon Marine, said, “We are thrilled to announce the start of this new chapter for Beacon Marine and the incredible community of boaters we’ve had the honor of serving over the last 12 years. While our name is changing, the employees, services, and brands our customers know and rely on will continue under the leadership of my trusted, long-time friends Kevin Code and Rick Gasaway. I am confident our shared core values and over 75 years of combined experience will create an exceptional partnership to continue building upon Beacon’s rich history under The Boat House brand.”