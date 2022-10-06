Mercury earns Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment award

Mercury Marine has accepted a Business Friend of the Environment Award from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the state’s chamber of commerce and manufacturers association. During a ceremony at its headquarters in Madison, WMC named Mercury the award winner in the Sustainability – Large Business category. WMC has presented its Business Friend of the Environment awards to Wisconsin businesses annually for the past 32 years.

Scott Louks, Mercury sustainability manager, accepted the award on the company’s behalf, saying, “Winning in this broad‑scope category is especially gratifying, because it is a recognition of all that we do to be kind to the environment. From adopting renewable sources of energy, to cleaning up the environment, to using only recycled aluminum in our die‑casting operations, to manufacturing fuel‑efficient and low‑emissions engines, to using returnable and reusable packaging, to making people’s lives better and so much more — at Mercury we strive to make sustainability a part of everything we do. It’s not always easy, it requires cost and effort, and that’s why this acknowledgement is so special.”

In promoting the award, WMC cited a goal “to demonstrate to state policymakers, businesses and the public that sound environmental practices are good for Wisconsin and its business environment.”

WMC Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield elaborated on that theme. “Wisconsin’s economy depends on industry leaders who go above and beyond to use sustainable and environmentally friendly business practices,” he said. “WMC is proud to recognize these companies who prioritize environmental protection as they grow their businesses and build Wisconsin’s future.”