Newport International Boat Show announces award winners

The Newport International Boat Show has announced the results of this year’s Newport For New Products (NFNP) Awards. Judged on Thursday during the show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, the winners are:

Best New Navigation Product – Garmin InReach Mini2 Marine Bundle

Best New Boating Operation,

Maintenance or Safety Product and Overall – PYI Revolve Boat Hook

Best New Sailboat – Neel 43

Best New Powerboat 30-feet and Over – MJM 4

Best New Powerboat Under 30-feet – Everglades 285cc

Green Product Award – EWOL EnergyMatic Propeller

Green Honorable Mention – Hinckley 40S with SilentJet

Accessible Product Award – North Sails Easy Furling Gennaker

People’s Choice Award – Sabre 43-foot Salon Express

NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products launched in the U.S. after April 1, 2022 that made their boat show debut at Newport. Show attendees selected the People’s Choice Award winner; all other category winners were selected by a team of industry experts on the basis of innovation, value to the consumer, safety, and aesthetics.