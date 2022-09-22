NATDA Trailer Show draws record turnout

The NATDA Trailer Show returned to Nashville, Tenn. for the largest show in the event’s history. The show hosted over 3,000 individuals with approximately 600 North American dealerships in attendance featuring over 310 exhibitors. The show also expanded its international presence, with participants from ten countries outside the United States.

“It was great to see how exciting and active the NATDA Trailer Show was!” remarked Rick McConnell, NATDA’s CEO. “I had the opportunity to speak with many exhibitors and attendees and the overall feedback message was incredibly positive. The buzz on the show floor, the Wounded Warriors keynote, the special events occurring throughout the week led to making this event special. I see firsthand how hard NATDA team works to deliver great attendance and a strong exhibit base….and it has paid off for 2022. I cannot wait for the 2023 show!”

“The pandemic caused a myriad of challenges for businesses, and the trailer industry was not immune. Dealerships continue to work to overcome disrupted supply chain and employment models, and more,” added NATDA President Jennifer Hoff. “The show offered the most comprehensive education program the NATDA has ever produced designed to address the resultant issues that impact dealerships. The sessions encouraged dialogue and information sharing among participants.”

“We’ve received an unprecedented amount of recommitment from exhibitors for next year,” said NATDA Executive Director Andria Gibbon, CEM. “This year’s event was a defining moment for the industry, and the NATDA will continue to build on the value it delivers to everyone in the industry.”