ABYC to host student career day at IBEX

As part of its ongoing efforts to engage future marine technicians, the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) Foundation has partnered with the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) to host an inaugural Student Career Day on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Tampa, Fla.

Sponsored by Faria Beede Instruments, Jabsco/Xylem, Magic Tilt, Syntec, Transhield, and Yamaha, ABYC’s Student Career Day at IBEX has attracted over 70 students for a morning of seminars, a lunch with sponsors, and an afternoon tour of the exhibit floor. The students will be accompanied by two hosts: Margaret Podlich (Executive Director of the ABYC Foundation) and Lia Maddox (President of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland).

“The ABYC Foundation is dedicated to connecting future marine technicians with industry,” said Podlich. “We look forward to introducing them to the IBEX experience of continuing education, new innovations, and show networking.”

Student-related seminars include “Work Boots on the Boat” with Nikki Storey, President of the Great Lakes Boating School, geared for companies looking to hire students and offered at 8:30 am on Thursday. Career Day students are invited to attend all seminars offered at 11:00: “Customer Care in the Service Yard” with Steve D’Antonio; “Science of Composites: Understand ‘Why’ Rather than Simply ‘How’” with Bob Lacovara; and the ABYC seminar “The Battle Has Begun: AC Generators vs. AC Inverters and Storage Batteries” with Menno Ligterink and Chris Witzgall.

“The IBEX team is delighted to facilitate the introduction of students from five Florida schools to the boatbuilding industry. Nowhere else can students interact with the entire marine industry and experience this kind of overview,” said Patty Lawrence, IBEX Education Director. “Our partnership with ABYC to develop Student Career Day creates a valuable bridge to potential employers and we hope to make this an annual event.”