Mastercraft sells NauticStar to Iconic Marine Group

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has announced that its NauticStar business was acquired by a subsidiary of Iconic Marine Group. Iconic Marine Group assumed substantially all liabilities related to the NauticStar business and intends to continue operating the NauticStar business as usual. The transaction, which closed on September 2, 2022, is subject to a customary working capital adjustment.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, commented, “The sale of the NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group will better position MasterCraft to drive profitable growth. I am confident that focusing on our MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara brands will drive enhanced value for MasterCraft shareholders, and that NauticStar will benefit from a new strategic owner dedicated to the future success of the brand. I want to thank NauticStar’s employees, who have a new home at Iconic Marine Group, for their hard work and dedication to quality and craftsmanship for our customers. We wish them success in the future.”

As previously announced on August 9, 2022, the NauticStar business will be accounted for as discontinued operations under GAAP beginning in the Company’s fiscal first quarter of 2023.