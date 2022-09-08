IMTRA hosts Grady-White’s president at national sales meeting

IMTRA has announced that it welcomed Kris Carroll, president, Grady-White Boats, to speak with IMTRA employees during the final day of IMTRA’s week-long National Sales Meeting in New Bedford, Mass. The topic of discussion was “Exceptional Attention to Detail."

“We have had a long relationship working with Grady-White and have admired Kris’ leadership style and the respect that she has garnered throughout the industry,” said Eric Braitmayer, CEO, IMTRA. “The success of both Grady-White and IMTRA has long been tied to the passion every member of the team has toward offering incredible customer service. This was an exceptional opportunity for our new employee owners to learn from another successful leader in our industry.”

The National Sales Meeting was the first gathering of all new IMTRA owners since the establishment of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and its first full-company, in-person gathering since 2019. In total 14 salespeople traveled in from across the United States and Canada. The event included training on IMTRA’s product line with presentations from supply partners and product specialists.