Rollick announces integration with eBay Motors

Rollick has announced its integration with eBay Motors, an ecommerce platform that connects buyers and sellers around the world. The integration gives Rollick dealers a new and efficient way to list powersports, RV, and boat inventory on the marketplace.

The two companies agreed to a long-term contract following the 6-month pilot program where eBay Motors users connected with Rollick dealers to purchase a powersports vehicle, RV, or boat. In addition to inventory distribution and lead generation, eBay Motors and Rollick will incorporate digital retailing elements, such as the ability to apply for financing, view special offers, and estimate a trade-in value on dealer vehicle detail pages. Additionally, eBay Motors will drive traffic to these pages through on-site marketing to maximize the lead potential for Rollick dealers.

“This new partnership integration is another tangible way we are delivering value for our dealer customers,” said Jason Nierman, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Rollick. “eBay Motors has always been attractive to dealers as a customer acquisition source. Now, through a GoRollick subscription, dealers not only reach the customers of our valued affinity partners, but also get to unlock the marketing power of eBay Motors.”