IBEX 2022 announces new networking events

IBEX 2022, set for Sept. 27-29 in Tampa, Fla., features networking opportunities and special events, including new opportunities to connect marine industry professionals.

New for 2022, on Wednesday, September 28, the Emerging Marine Leaders (EMLs) will present the Strengthening Leadership through Brand Development and Networking session, hosted by Boating Industry. Attendees can connect, learn, and share by joining EMLs and industry veterans during this two-part event. Programming will begin with a presentation from Marissa Russo, Assistant Director of Career Readiness, University of Tampa. Through an activity-based approach, attendees will engage in topics around the importance of building a personal brand, networking with leadership and mentorship. Following, these newly developed skills will be used during a private social networking event.

Workforce development has become an important issue over the past several years and the industry is taking a keen interest in attracting new workers while nurturing aspirations and developing necessary skills for both the workers and manufacturers to succeed. To that end, the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC), in partnership with IBEX, will host a new Career Day. On Thursday, September 29, ABYC and IBEX will welcome students from six Florida marine technical schools (age 18+) along with their instructors. Over 35 students are expected to attend this special one-day event. This dynamic, first-of-its-kind program offers students industry experience, exposure to exhibitors and their products, and access to select IBEX technical seminars.

In addition, the All-Industry Exhibit Hall Happy Hour returns this year on Wednesday. Sponsored by Hertz Marine, the event provides exhibitors and attendees a networking event during show hours which encourages business to be conducted in a more relaxed and casual atmosphere.

“We are constantly developing new ways to promote connection during IBEX,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “While many of our long-time visitors and exhibitors are familiar with staple events like the Industry Breakfast and Opening Night Party, we are pleased to be bringing back the Wednesday night All-Industry Exhibit Hall Happy Hour and rolling out a new and improved Emerging Marine Leaders networking session with Boating Industry. These are just some of the exciting events we have planned for IBEX. Our website is constantly being updated with new events, so that’s your source for complete information on all things IBEX."

The annual Industry Breakfast kicks things off on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Held at the Tampa Marriott Water Street, the breakfast will include an Industry Address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President; the presentation of the IBEX Innovation Awards; and the recipients of the NMMA Hall of Fame Award and the National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Mel Barr Award. This year's keynote speaker is Jack Uldrich, a speaker and ongoing contributor to publicationsThe Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Wired Magazine, and Inc. The Breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc.

Other special events include the Soundings Trade Only Women in the Industry Summit and Industry Leadership Panel on Monday, Sept. 26; the Opening Night Party, sponsored by Wet Sounds Inc.; Pitch the Press with a happy hour to follow, sponsored by Propspeed; and a Mid-Show Mixer held outside at the Sail Pavilion, sponsored by Roswell Marine.