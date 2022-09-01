Boatyard appoints Lingerfelt principal product owner

Boatyard announced that Joe Lingerfelt, formerly of YachtWorld and more recently Expedia, has joined their team as principal product owner.

“We are excited that Joe has brought his years of leadership experience at one of the largest tech companies in the world to Boatyard,” said Boatyard founder and president Nathan Heber. “By combining his expertise in product strategy with his in-depth knowledge of the marine industry, Joe will help us continue to drive innovation for our boat dealers, marinas and marine professionals.”

Lingerfelt has served in various roles, including Product Manager at YachtWorld. During his time at YachtWorld, now a part of Boats Group, he led the product roadmap for brokerage and inventory management tools and trained international gatherings of brokers and dealers on new features and benefits.

“My background in marine and product management experience make this such an exciting opportunity,” said Lingerfelt. “We have the opportunity to really innovate and change the industry, from the way that service teams operate to the actual experience of boat ownership.”

At the travel industry leader and Fortune 500 company Expedia, Lingerfelt led product vision and direction for industry leading back-end tools designed for the travel industry. He worked with domestic and international teams to deliver features and products designed in partnership with senior stakeholders and Expedia users around the globe.

Now at Boatyard as principal product owner, Lingerfelt drives product vision and analyzes market trends, and he sets the course for Boatyard accordingly. He joined Boatyard in June 2022 and has already overseen the launch of their “Last Contact” feature and planned updates to their Pro App for technician and field management.