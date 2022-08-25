Vantage ranks on Inc5000 list

Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. has ranked 2648 overall on Inc. Magazine's annual, Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc5000 list, and 177 in the financial services segment. A complete assessment of qualified companies based on detailed financial health and growth criteria, are used by Inc. Magazine staff to determine eligibility.

Michael Harbaugh, President of Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. says of the recognition, “Vantage is thrilled to be awarded this prestigious award. It is the result of exceptional staff commitment to maintaining excellent service levels, while leveraging our proprietary technology to scale our operations.”

Vantage Recreational Finance, Inc. began operations in 2012.