Flow-Rite honored by NABR award program

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) announced Flow-Rite Controls' (FRC) inclusion in its "West Michigan's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" award program. The honor recognizes organizations for excellence in human resource and employee enrichment practices.

"We're deeply honored to be included once again," said Todd Hart, FRC president. "Our employees are the bedrock of our success and the beating heart of our business. Credit belongs with our staff for embodying the core values which made the last six years of inclusion on this list possible. Through our combined efforts, we hope to continue our relationship with the Best & Brightest program and ensure FRC remains a wonderful place to work, from top to bottom."

Companies are rated across categories such as communications, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention.

Flow-Rite Controls is a plastics engineering company that designs and manufactures a wide range of fluid control and IoT devices. The company remains dedicated to sustainability and has adopted green production processes and materials wherever possible.