Discover Boating and Ebony Media host press event

As Discover Boating has partnered with Ebony Media, a respected media platform within the African American community and a member of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA), which furthers legal education and professional development for lawyers and professionals in entertainment, sports, and related industries. The partnership with Ebony will help Discover Boating connect with a key segment within the industry's growth and emerging target audiences and has provided an opportunity to reach more potential boat buyers.

One of the key activations of the partnership was an event in Oak Bluffs Marina on Martha’s Vineyard the week of August 15, where influential guests from across the African American community joined Discover Boating and Ebony to experience life on the water. From cruising to networking and book signing events—all related to boating—guests spent quality time onboard enjoying the boating lifestyle and learning about Discover Boating.