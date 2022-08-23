2022 Kenai Classic Roundtable addresses invasive species

The 9th Annual Kenai Classic Roundtable included a discussion on the damage caused by aquatic invasive species. The Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Blue Ribbon Commission shared concerns and sought input on solutions from an audience of key officials including U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Governor Mike Dunleavy and Dr. Richard Spinrad, NOAA Administrator.

“The annual Kenai Classic Roundtable is a platform for conversations about recreational angling policy,” said Martin Peters, Division Manager, External Affairs, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Aquatic Invasive Species are a growing and complex threat to fisheries and access. This year’s roundtable gave the Commission the opportunity to discuss the issues and propose solutions with decision makers. It’s our hope that this conversation and others like it will lead to comprehensive remedies for AIS.”

The Aquatic Invasive Commission, supported by Yamaha Rightwaters, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) and members of the $689 billion recreational industry, convenes leading biologists, environmentalists, policy makers and resource managers to assess existing mitigation efforts and identify more effective eradication solutions. The Commission plans to present findings to Congress and the administration in 2023 with the goal of passing comprehensive legislation to better manage aquatic invasive species.

Commission members include: John Arway, Retired State Director (PA); Elizabeth Brown, NAISMA; Sloane Brown, Yeti; Jason Christie, Yamaha Pro Angler; Jake Dree, Yeti; Marc Gaden, Great Lakes Fishery Commission; Gene Gilliland, B.A.S.S.; Alanna Keating, BoatUS; Monica McGarrity, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department; Ben Mohr, former director Kenai River Sportfishing Association; Steve Moyer, Trout Unlimited; Stephen Phillips, Pacific States Marine Fisheries Comm’n; Mathew Van Daele, Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak; Nick Wiley, Ducks Unlimited; Drue Winters, American Fisheries Society; Dennis Zabaglo, Tahoe Regional Planning, Ish Monroe, Yamaha Pro Angler; Mark Menendez, Yamaha Pro Angler.

The Commission plans to complete the white paper and recommendations by the end of 2022 and present the findings to Congress in 2023.