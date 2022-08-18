OneWater Marine partners with Forza X1

OneWater Marine Inc. and Forza X1, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership in which OneWater and Forza X1 will partner creating a distribution channel for Forza’s integrated electric sports boats.

“The Forza team is on the cutting edge of next-generation marine technology with their portfolio of innovative electric boat models. We are very proud to partner with the team on the frontier of marine electrification,” said Austin Singleton, CEO of OneWater Marine. “Our loyal and growing customer base places a high value on innovation and this partnership with Forza offers an exciting addition to our broad product portfolio for our customers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, OneWater and Forza X1 will provide customers with a multi-channel opportunity to design, order, finance and track their Forza X1 boat purchase, either through Forza’s web and app platform or kiosks at one of OneWater’s 96 retail locations. For customers who desire a more traditional boat buying experience, they will have the ability to engage one-on-one with sales representatives, experience test rides and pursue trade-in opportunities.

“OneWater is a marine industry powerhouse with a proven history of aggressive growth and strong execution, and this partnership provides us with a tremendous advantage as a young company. Their significant scale and best-in-class sales team complements our digital go-to-market strategy, enabling us to further our reach, sell more boats and engage more customers,” said Jim Leffew, president and CEO of Forza X1.