NMMA team visits Arkansas manufacturing facilities

Following a busy legislation season, the NMMA team has visited member companies across the states to meet with industry leaders to discuss the industry’s policy priorities and areas of focus for the 2023 legislation season.

Last week, Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Katherine Andrews joined Ben Murray, NMMA Manager of Southeast Policy and Engagement, on a tour across Arkansas, visiting five manufacturing facilities, including SeaArk Boats, Ranger Boats, EZ Loader Custom Trailers, Bass Cat Boats, and Vexus Boats.

While learning about recreational boat building and manufacturing processes and company operations, industry stakeholders discussed the NMMA’s state and federal policy priorities, including workforce development and how the establishment of offices of outdoor recreation (ORECs) can benefit the recreational boating industry at-large.

Recreational boating is a major economic driver of Arkansas’ outdoor recreation economy, contributing over $2.8 billion in economic impact to the state and supporting nearly 10,000 jobs and more than 280 businesses.