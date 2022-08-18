Florida representative tours Correct Craft, Ingenity

Representative Darren Soto (FL-09) this week toured Correct Craft and Ingenity Electric facilities in Orlando, Florida alongside Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin, Ingenity President Sean Marrero, and NMMA Director of Federal Relations Callie Hoyt.

During the visit Representative Soto spoke with industry leaders on the economic impact the recreational boating industry contributes to Florida, as well as the importance of sustainability and conservation efforts to protect our nation’s waterways. Stakeholders discussed how marine manufacturers stand to benefit from the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and the Inflation Reduction Act, which will establish domestic mineral supply chains and contribute to the future of recreational boating, including next generation propulsion systems.

In Florida, the recreational boating industry is a major economic driver, contributing over $23 billion in economic impact to the state, and supporting 92,000 jobs and more than 6,000 businesses. Florida leads the nation in sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories, and continues to grow as the recreational boating community welcomes a record number of first-time boat buyers to the water.