Capt. Chris Day acquires TowBoatUS Logan Martin Lake

In January 2022, Capt. Chris Day was awarded “Tower of the Year” at the annual gathering of the nationwide TowBoatUS on-water towing and assistance fleet. Day had purchased his first towing company for recreational boaters, TowBoatUS Lake Allatoona, Ga., in 2019 after a career in law enforcement. Now, Day grows his company’s footprint into Alabama as the new owner of TowBoatUS Logan Martin Lake.

Day says he hopes to repeat his success with growing his business on Logan Martin by becoming involved in the local boating safety and fishing community located 30 miles east of Birmingham and home to the nearby famed Talladega Superspeedway. A strong advocate of life jacket wear, he’s partnered with national boating safety groups such as the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation and National Safe Boating Council to offer no-cost life jacket loaner stations and affordable On-Water Training programs for boaters, teens and first responders. He often volunteers his time to provide safety vessel services, helps with lake cleanups, and supports community fundraisers and youth fishing programs. These distinctions helped his business earn company-wide honors earlier this year.

Day’s locations are part of a nationwide network of more than 300 TowBoatUS ports and more than 600 response vessels. Nationwide, the towing service responds to around 90,000 requests for assistance each year. Day’s ports are ACAPT program accredited, supporting best practices in the recreational marine assistance industry.

Separate from routine BoatUS on-water towing services, the company offers boat salvage and spill clean up services.