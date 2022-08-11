Georgia Governor honors Chaparral founder

On August 9—Chaparral Boats Founder Buck Pegg’s 80th birthday—Governor Brian Kemp flew a flag over the Georgia State Capitol. Additionally, a flag was flown in Buck’s honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Chaparral has called Nashville, Ga. home since 1976. Under Buck’s leadership, Chaparral has grown to one of South Georgia’s largest employers with a full-time roster of over 800 employees. Recreational boating delivers an estimated $4.3 billion economic impact in the Georgia each year.

In response to his 80th birthday, Buck said, “I will now cut back my working hours to only 50 per week.”