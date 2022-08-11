CMTA names new managing director

The Connecticut Marine Trades Association has announced the appointment of Jen Kawecki to the position of Managing Director. Kawecki began with the CMTA in May 2021 as an office assistant.

Kawecki spent 10 years in corporate retail, most recently in Human Resources leadership at a major department store operator before stepping away. She returns to a role supporting one of her passions, boating.

“I grew up summering at Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook and remember those days fondly,” she says. “Boating is a part of my upbringing and who I am today. I’m excited to be back supporting this wonderful community and industry in Connecticut.”

Kawecki’s plan with the CMTA is to continue to grow the organization’s membership. “I believe my Human Resources background gives me a unique view of what the CMTA membership is made up of. It takes all the various types of members to support the Connecticut Marine Trades Association.”

“We at the CMTA believe that Jen’s corporate retail and Human Resources management will be a strong asset in supporting the Hartford Boat Show!” said Tasha Cusson, president of CMTA.

“As an HR professional, I regularly had to manage complex programs across the organization, coordinating all of the different roles and functions in the company,” said Kawecki. “I am really excited to be able to apply that experience to running the Boat Show at Mohegan Sun this January.”