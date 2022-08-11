Boating Industry issues last call for 2022 Top 100 applications

Boating Industry issued its one-week notice for dealers interested in applying for its 2022 Top Dealers program as part of the publication’s Top 100 Awards. The program honors the best of the best of marine retailers and is the only independently run awards program of its kind in the recreational boating industry.

Applications for the 2022 program must be submitted by August 17, 2022.

All Top 100 Award winners, including dealers, will be recognized at the Top 100 Awards Gala on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT, Nov. 16, in Orlando, Fla. The list will also be featured in the December/January issue of Boating Industry and at BoatingIndustry.com.

Over the last 17 years, Boating Industry has highlighted the hard work of dealers all across North America. As we move into the 18th year, the program is emerging completely redesigned with new awards recognizing not only the best dealers across North America, but members of the entire recreational boating industry.

"The Top 100 program has remained largely unchanged over the last 17 years, yet the industry and Boating Industry have continued to evolve and change as we all navigate new waters," Boating Industry editor-in-chief and Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said. "It only makes sense that the Top 100 program should evolve and change for the betterment of the industry as well. So that's exactly what we're doing going into the 2022 program year.”

For dealers, the program has long been a standpoint of pushing their organizations to be better all around and has often served as a means of training at all levels of the dealership.

“The Top 100 application process forced us to look deeply at all aspects of our business and helped highlight areas of opportunity that we could improve. Continuing this process consistently every year since the program’s inception in 2005, while focusing and executing on those specific areas, has helped Gordy’s become a better business. We are proud and honored to have been a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 for the past 17 years," said Tom Whowell of Gordy's Lakefront Marine, 2014 & 2015 Dealer of the Year and member of the Top 100 Hall of Fame.