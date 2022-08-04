Yamaha partners with OCEARCH

Yamaha is now the official outboard of OCEARCH. Through the three-year agreement, OCEARCH will power its chase boats with Yamaha outboards. The first boat will have twin 300-horsepower Yamaha V6 Offshore outboards, while two additional boats will have Yamaha F150 and F60 power.

Though known for biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, OCEARCH conducts a wide variety of research with the goal of promoting healthy oceans. The Yamaha-powered vessels will further this research and Yamaha Rightwaters will directly support OCEARCH research of microplastics in the ocean.

"The Yamaha Rightwaters team understands healthy marine habitats start with good research and understanding – that’s what OCEARCH is all about. We’re excited to take our relationship to the next level," said Chris Fischer, OCEARCH founder and expedition leader. "The work we do from our chase boats requires extreme concentration – we don’t have time to worry about the reliability of our equipment. Yamaha power on the backs of these boats gives us the peace of mind needed to focus on the animals and research.”

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean. The organization’s mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach and policy using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S and abroad. Recognized as a world leader in generating scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks, tiger sharks and more, OCEARCH provides a free open-sourced Global Shark Tracker and app that allows scientists, educators and fans alike to learn about the movements of our oceans’ animals.

“OCEARCH and Yamaha have a long-standing relationship based upon a mutual desire to preserve and restore balance to ocean marine habitats. We have the ability to strengthen that relationship through Yamaha Rightwaters,” said John O’Keefe, senior specialist, government relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The information OCEARCH can gather about microplastics in the ocean may lead to better solutions for removing them to create healthier fisheries.”