NAMS announces 2022 New England Conference dates

The National Association of Marine Surveyors (NAMS), an organization of accredited marine surveyors across the country, has announced the dates for the 2022 New England Fall Conference, to be held October 27 and 28, 2022, in Newport, R.I. The event will include a roundtable and reception at the IYRS School of Technology & Trades.

NAMS-accredited marine surveyors in attendance will receive nine general continuing education credits and one ethics credit for attending the two-day conference. To be eligible for these credits, attendees will need to sign-in both days. A complete agenda of the conference will be sent to attending surveyors as the event nears. Those attending are encouraged to contact the Wyndham Newport Hotel in Middletown for details on the block of rooms set aside for the conference.