BRP announces opening of its first experience center

BRP has announced the launch of the first BRP Experience Center. In partnership with Fairmont Le Château Montebello and located in BRP’s home province of Quebec, the Center will provide customers with the opportunity to explore uncharted waters and experience off-roading.

"The launch of this first BRP Experience Center is part of a global strategy introduced in 2019 that aims to promote access to our products and allow more people to enjoy unique recreational experiences," Simon Cazelais, director of global marketing strategy and innovation at BRP said. “The Montebello Center is our testing ground. It will allow us to interact directly with adventure enthusiasts to continuously refine our products and services. Ultimately, we hope to roll out this groundbreaking concept around the world by adding more breathtaking destinations!"

The experiences offered will be tailored to the seasons. Several watercraft and motorized vehicles are available at Fairmont Le Château Montebello, including Sea-Doo watercraft, the Sea-Doo Switch pontoon, Can-Am off-road ATVs or side-by-side vehicles. The Can-Am on-road Ryker Sport and Can-Am Spyder F3 will then be added to the fleet, followed by Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the winter. Excursions can be taken for a few hours or a full day for groups or individuals at the center. All excursions will be operated by B46 Adventures.

Fairmont Le Château Montebello provides access to the Ottawa River and amazon trails year-round.

“We are proud to partner with BRP, a world leader in powersports, thanks to the launch of the first BRP Experience Center at Fairmont Le Château Montebello,” Steve Chang, general manager at Fairmont Le Château Montebello said. “This new offering is in line with one of our core objectives to diversify the activities offered to our clients, and to showcase the Outaouais tourism industry.”