Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2022 Movers and Shakers

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Movers & Shakers.

The Movers & Shakers program recognizes leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, to embrace the challenges facing the marine industry head on.

Nominees can be from and company, group or organization that does business in the boating industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other selected nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry and celebrated during the Top 100 Awards Gala on the final evening of the Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit in November.

Click here to submit a nomination for this year’s Movers & Shakers.

Nominations must be submitted by August 17, 2022.

Please contact editor-in-chief Adam Quandt with any questions via email at AQuandt@boatingindustry.com, or telephone at 763-383-4424.