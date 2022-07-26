Discover Boating to host industry webinar

Discover Boating, powered by NMMA and MRAA, will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, Aug. 4, to learn more about its latest marketing campaign, “See You Out Here,” and how it’s working to attract the next generation of boaters while helping retain the influx of new boaters we’ve seen the past couple of years.

The 60-minute webinar will outline the Discover Boating strategy and key elements of this year’s campaign across media, PR, digital and more.

Date: Thursday, August 4

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT / 9:00 a.m. PST

Click here to register for the webinar.

This webinar is open to all industry stakeholders. Space is limited and registration is needed to join the webinar live on Aug. 4.