MarineMax appoints Margriet Mitchell marketing manager

MarineMax welcomed Margriet Mitchell as the new brand marketing manager for Azimut, Cruisers Yachts, and Ocean Alexander.

With more than 20 years of marketing management experience, Margriet joined MarineMax in March 2022. Margriet began her career working for various agencies that represented brands in the luxury goods and services markets. Before joining MarineMax, she led North American strategic marketing, communication, and special event initiatives for major motor yacht brands. Margriet serves on the board of Marine Marketers of America and Sail America and received the TWIN Award in 2015. y.

She graduated from Lynchburg College with a B.A. in Marketing. A life-long sailor and boater, she lives in Annapolis, Md., and is a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club.