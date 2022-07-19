Beneteau partners with Vision Marine Technologies

Groupe Beneteau and Vision Marine Technologies have launched a partnership to integrate Vision Marine Technologies high-power electric outboard motors onboard several models across Groupe Beneteau’s brand portfolio.

Innovation is a keystone of Groupe Beneteau’s heritage, shaping trends in boating for over 130 years. Groupe Beneteau said it was quick to recognize the growing market demand for electric boats and launched in March 2022 the DELPHIA 11 with electric propulsion for boating on inland waterways and lakes. At the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021, it had also presented the sailing catamaran EXCESS 15 Hybrid whereas the BENETEAU Oceanis 30.1 sailboat will be presented this summer at the Hiswa te Water boat show in the Netherlands. This partnership with Vision Marine Technologies ensures truly game-changing electric propulsion will also be available on outboard powerboats.

“After the construction and thorough testing of a first, jointly developed prototype in early 2022, the objective is to bring to market a 100% electric boat and propulsion package” states Erik Stromberg, Power and Motor Yacht Product Director for Groupe Beneteau. Stromberg continues “The key to electrification is to have a full analysis of the customer use case. Many of the boats in our portfolio fit perfectly with a 100% electric solution. This solution is complementary and fully compatible with our other propulsion packages.”

The groundbreaking Vision Marine E-Motion 180hp powertrain system, boasting battery capacity of 70kWh of continuous power, offers the perfect package for day boating. The initial commercial offering with Groupe Beneteau will be launched under the FOUR WINNS brand, with deliveries available in spring 2023. The technology will also be rolled out by other brands within Groupe Beneteau, both in North America and Europe.

“We have always held Groupe Beneteau in high esteem and acknowledge the company’s long standing mandate for leadership and excellence within the boating industry. We are honored to have the opportunity to power the Four Winns boat with our E-Motion 180E technology and look forward to a long-standing partnership with them. We continue to showcase our technology and rig the E-Motion powertrain on numerous third-party boats in order to formally move towards scaled production of our E-Motion technology for commercial usage.” stated Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder & CEO of Vision Marine.

“Our high end technology adapted from the state of the art automotive market is the driver of our partnership with Groupe Beneteau. The E-Motion propulsion system is not only a motor and a high voltage battery, but also a fully optimized powertrain system designed to increase performance and reduce maintenance. We have worked hard with McLaren Engineering and its parent company Linamar Corp. to design a very secure and easy to use system. This will change the way consumers go boating,” stated Xavier Montagne, COO of Vision Marine.