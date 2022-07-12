NMMA names director of environment, health and safety compliance

NMMA announced Jeff Wasil as Director of Environment, Health and Safety Compliance. He will serve as the technical representative to external organizations, advise NMMA members on environmental regulations and work on international issues impacting the boating industry. Wasil has been a leader of global marine regulatory development and key member of marine industry technical projects during his tenure at Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. (BRP), one of the largest manufacturers of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to NMMA. He brings extensive technical experience to this role to harmonize emissions standards and manage the transition to low carbon technologies and marine electrification,” said Tillie Fowler, senior vice president, government relations and regulatory affairs. “An avid boater, Jeff is passionate about boating and has shared his experiences with global regulatory agencies to minimize disruption and help move our industry forward.”

During Wasil’s tenure at BRP, he published and presented many technical papers on marine emissions and alternative fuels. He has testified before the U.S. Congressional Committee on Science, Space and Technology regarding ethanol-extended fuels and heads research and commercialization efforts on advanced biofuels and marine electrification. He has also been an integral part of the advanced engineering team designing new propulsion concepts and holds multiple patents on propulsion technologies.

Wasil‘s work has been featured in over 100 published articles and media, including the Washington Examiner, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, BoatUS Magazine, Boating Industry magazine, Soundings Trade Only Today, Journal Times, as well as multiple outdoor recreation magazines.

Over the last 15 years, he has delivered multiple environmental awards, including The Business Friend of the Environment Award, Green Masters Award, and The Earth Day Sustainability Award.

Wasil currently serves as the Chairman of the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) Marine Engine Committee (IMEC) and is Vice Chairman of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Board of Directors.

Wasil will transition to NMMA starting August 15 and will be working closely with Fowler and John McKnight, NMMA’s senior vice president of environmental health and safety. He is based in Illinois.