Fairline announces Dynamic Yachts as North Mallorca dealer

Fairline has announced Dynamic Yachts in Puerto Pollensa as its new dealer for the north of Mallorca, further expanding its dealer network in the Balearics.

Fairline Mallorca North is headed up by former Fairline Cala d’Or Dealer Principal Robbie Head. Head, managing director of Dynamic Yachts said, “I’m delighted to continue to be a dealer for Fairline, following a move from the east of Mallorca to the north of the island, it’s the perfect opportunity for new buyers and existing Fairline owners in the area to come and say hello. We’ve got a brand-new office in Puerto Pollensa marina and look forward to welcoming the local boating community."

James Powell, sales director at Fairline commented, “We have a longstanding and trusted history with Robbie and his team and this is the perfect opportunity to expand our reach in the Puerto Pollensa and Alcudia areas. Our yachts are hugely popular in Mallorca and we know this will continue to grow with Dynamic Yachts and look forward to seeing even more Fairline owners enjoying the wonderful cruising grounds the north of Mallorca has to offer.”