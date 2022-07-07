Capt. Michael Tucker assumes ownership of TowBoatUS Lake Texoma

Capt. Michael Tucker has moved into an ownership role of TowBoatUS Lake Texoma.

“Joe had been good-naturedly teasing me for years, asking when I was going to buy his TowBoatUS business as he and Roxan had plans to retire,” said Tucker. “It was the right time to move into ownership,” he added.

Today, Capt. Tucker and his dad, Smokey, own and operate other area marine and hospitality businesses including Lighthouse Resort and Marina, where TowBoatUS Lake Texoma’s five red response vessels are homeported. Others include Paradise on Lake Texoma and Sundance Camp, Island View Park, and charter company Fastrac Cruises.

The TowBoatUS service on the lake provides 24/7 towing, battery jumps, soft ungroundings and fuel drop-offs to recreational boaters. “Due to the size and diversity of boating areas on the lake, very few people know the lake like our captains, who have more than 50 years of cumulative towing experience,” added Tucker. Lake Texoma has some 6 million annual visitors with 19 marinas with a total of 4,000 boat slips. It is also known as a sailing destination. “We can handle a wide range of watercraft,” he said. All of the company’s captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed.