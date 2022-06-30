Sudbury adds two new distributors

To promote its line of boat and RV care products, Sudbury has signed two new distributors: Meyer Distributing and SeaWide Distribution/NTP-STAG. Brad Burton, general manager, made the announcement.

"Partnering with Meyer along with Seawide/NTP STAG is an exciting growth opportunity for Sudbury," said Burton. "We're confident in their ability to raise overall our brand awareness and saturate their core markets with our extensive product line."

Indiana-based Meyer Distributing has 83 locations throughout the U.S. and an in-house logistics company that delivers to its customer base.

A result of a 2021 merger, SeaWide Distribution brought its marine business into partnership with the NTP-STAG's RV products network.