Boatsetter reports a significant rise in boat rentals

Boatsetter reports a significant uptick in experience-driven rentals this summer as more and more Americans seek time outdoors with family and friends. The company reported triple digit growth in the number of trips completed so far this year compared to the same time last year, as well as a 50% increase in the number of boats listed for rent.

Boatsetter has more than 50,000 boat listings available in over 700 locations and more than 20,000 makes and models available — including all different styles and sizes. The boats range from pontoons, to catamarans, to fishing boats, to yachts, with the smallest boat for rent measuring just 8 feet in length, to the largest at 222 feet. Renters are looking for a watersports boat for wake surfing or skiing, party pontoons for friends and family, bass fishing set-ups, sunset cruise on a private yacht, and anything in between.

Specifically, Boatsetter has seen a 378% year-over-year increase in interest in pontoon boat rentals, as well as 332% increased interest in party boat rentals, 261% increased interest in fishing charter rentals, and 254% increased interest in luxury yacht charters.

“For so long, boating and water sports have been out of reach for so many — whether it’s an issue of access, prohibitive costs, or lack of awareness of all the activities you can do on the water,” said CEO Jackie Baumgarten. “Boatsetter is committed to a ‘sea’s the limit’ approach to water experiences. We believe that life is better on the water. If your dream can happen on the water or on board a floating vessel, we’re here to help make it happen."