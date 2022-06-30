Aquila Power Catamarans celebrates 10 years

Aquila Power Catamarans celebrates their 10-year anniversary.

Alain Raas, brand manager, comments, "So much has happened in just 10 years. The Aquila team continues to push boundaries, with the launch of our first center console model to countless accolades from the industry. We've relied on our brand pillars to guide us in this journey, and you can see performance, innovation and quality standing tall in every Aquila vessel cruising the world's waters today."

Chuck Cashman, chief revenue officer, comments, "Ten years ago, Bill McGill and Lex Raas had a vision and they found the perfect partner with Sino Eagle to make Aquila Power Catamarans a reality. Today, Aquila is a top ten brand for all yachts sold 40-60’ and the number one power catamaran brand worldwide, playing an important role in the MarineMax product mix. MarineMax looks forward to celebrating another ten years of partnership and is proud to be the brand's official and exclusive global distributor."