MTA/NJ announces scholarship winners

The Marine Trades Association of New Jersey (MTA/NJ) Foundation has announced the winners of their 2022 scholarships and educational awards. Since 2006, the MTA/NJ Education Foundation has awarded nearly $30,000 to students and has provided over $10,000 towards marine education and training for members.

The Automotive Training Center in Warminster, Pa. sponsored a half scholarship to their Marine Technician Program that the MTA/NJ administers and promotes. The recipient of the Automotive Training Center scholarship was Christopher Remaley of Colts Neck. Remaley attended Shore Regional High School and the Monmouth County Vocational School in the Marine Trades program. After his schooling at ATC, Remaley plans to become a marine mechanic and open his own garage or take over the family business, Red Bank Marina.

Christopher Remaley was also selected to win the MTA/NJ Boating Industry Scholarship, valued at $1,000. The MTA/NJ Boating Industry Scholarship is offered to a student pursuing a career in the recreational boating industry. One of the goals of the MTA/NJ Foundation is to provide financial support dedicated to growing the recreational marine trades' workforce in New Jersey.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to both the Marine Trades Association and Automotive Training Center for their generous scholarships,” Remaley stated. I am so thankful and honored to be chosen. This is a great kick start to my future as a marine mechanic. I will use it wisely and will always remember your generosity.”

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has contributed to and continues to support the MTA/NJ Education Foundation," stated MTA/NJ Executive Director, Melissa Danko. “Through the Foundation, we are able to support our members by providing scholarships and student awards as well as funding for education, training, and certifications to grow and expand our workforce. We hope to continue to grow the Foundation and further expand our support of the boating industry in New Jersey.”

The MTA/NJ also awarded an outstanding student award to Jason Golderer from Southern Regional High School. He completed 2 years in the Ocean County Vocational Technical School Marine Service Technology program. This year Golderer participated in Cooperative Educational Experience (CEE), which allowed him to attend high school half of the day before going to work for hands-on industry training. Golderer is currently working at Shore Marine Diesel in Lanoka Harbor. Upon graduating Golderer plans to continue to work in the marine industry.