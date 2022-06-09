Sea Tow Foundation appoints new Boating Safety Advisory Council members

Nine new marine industry stakeholders were recently elected to serve two-year terms beginning June 1, 2022, on the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council. Established in 2019, the advisory council collaborates on multiple national boating safety initiatives and also judges and selects the most outstanding efforts by marine industry companies promoting recreational boating safety through its annual “National Boating Industry Safety Awards” program.

This new slate brings council membership to 21, with members representing multiple segments of the boating industry including retail, manufacturing, service providers and associations.

“As we enter the fifth year of the advisory council, the caliber of membership just continues to rise,” said Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp. “This year’s pool of applicants was exceptionally strong and our council members had difficulty choosing between so many stellar candidates. We are very grateful for the industry’s support and interest in our council activities and look forward to many exciting initiatives ahead.”

New appointees chosen to join the Sea Tow Foundation Boating Safety Advisory Council include:

Jeremy Backman, VP Recreational Marine Sales, Chubb Insurance

VP Recreational Marine Sales, Chubb Insurance Brooks Bunde, Regional Sales Manager/Marine, Garmin

Regional Sales Manager/Marine, Garmin Rufino Cruz, Jr., Business Development Manager, Regal & Nautique of Orlando

Business Development Manager, Regal & Nautique of Orlando Michael Gisch, General Manager, MarineMax

General Manager, MarineMax Nick Gosselin, Director of Marketing, Freedom Boat Club

Director of Marketing, Freedom Boat Club Kim Koditek , Head of Content Marketing, Boatsetter

, Head of Content Marketing, Boatsetter Jennifer McQuilken , Global Marketing Communications Leader, Cummins, Inc.

, Global Marketing Communications Leader, Cummins, Inc. Jeff Moag, Content Director, Water Sports Foundation

Content Director, Water Sports Foundation Randy Vance, Editor at Large, Bonnier Corporation

Eight council members completed terms as of May 31, 2022, including David Connolly of TCS Reps; Kevin Falvey, Bonnier Corporation; Jim Emmons, Water Sports Foundation; John Jost, consultant; Captain Keith Lake, MarineMax; Nic Thomas, Freedom Boat Club; Stephanie Vatalaro, RBFF; and Annamarie Worrell, Emerald Coast Marine Group.

“We very much appreciate the significant contributions of these eight individuals who were instrumental in developing the vision and goals of our council, including the concept planning through successful launch of our National Boating Industry Safety Awards,” said Kulp. “We owe much gratitude to each member whose contributions helped us build a very strong foundation for the advisory council.”

The nine new appointees join current Sea Tow Foundation Boating Safety Advisory Council members including Shannon Aronson, ABYC; Laura Barry, West Marine; TK Krumenacker, Bedford Insurance; Captain Bob May, Bob’s No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show; Tyler Mehrl, Mercury Marine; Mark Pillsbury, Cruising World magazine; Adam Quandt, Boating Industry magazine; Scott Rath, Uflex USA, Inc.; Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer; Eric Shepard, retired; Chad Tokowicz, MRAA; and Leslie Zlotnick, Yamaha Watercraft Group. Executive Committee members include Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow International and Sea Tow Foundation; Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation; and Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.

For more information about the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council, please visit: https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/stfbsac.