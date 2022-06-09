Chaparral and Robalo awards 2022 scholarships

Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC awarded $100,000 in college scholarships to ten graduating seniors who are the sons and daughters of employees of the Chaparral and Robalo family.

“We are committed to assisting those who have worked with us throughout the years, and we want the next generation to succeed without feeling the financial burden often associated with continuing education. I am proud of the scholarship we offer and look forward to seeing its impact for years to come,” Buck Pegg, founder of Chaparral Boats, Inc. said.

Since 2001, Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC have awarded 105 scholarships totaling $983,000.

The 2022 Scholarship Award Recipients are:

Joel M. Presley

Carrie A. Osborne

Makayla L. Hogan

Summer E. Moore

Ashton R. Knowles

Silvia I.Huerta

Levi P. Griner

Janessa A. White

Dixie M. Towles

Torey A. Lott II

Buck Pegg and company staff congratulated each recipient and their parents during a luncheon held in their honor on June 4, 2022.