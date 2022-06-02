West Marine appoints Stacey Renfro chief commercial officer

West Marine has announced the appointment of Stacey Renfro as Chief Commercial Officer. She joins the company's senior leadership team and reports to Eric Kufel, CEO.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Stacey Renfro to the West Marine team,” said Eric Kufel, CEO of West Marine. “Through her complex growth initiatives and game-changing strategies, she has built lifestyle brands and transformed omni-channel retailers to accelerate digital strategies. Stacy’s passion for boating and the category along with her skillset and proven track record of success, will be an immediate asset to West Marine as we look to enhance our merchandising, productivity and customer experience.”

Renfro has more than 25 years of progressive experience in ecommerce, marketing, planning, merchandising and customer experience. Most recently, she held the position of CEO at mDesign.

Prior to joining mDesign in 2020, Renfro was the chief digital and customer experience officer for The Vitamin Shoppe where she led all digital channels, marketing, creative, customer care, and customer experience for the retailer. Before joining The Vitamin Shoppe, Renfro held several executive leadership positions at Pier 1 Imports. She also previously spent nine years in senior merchandising, allocation, planning, and ecommerce positions at JC Penney.

Renfro has been recognized as one of the top women in retail in 2107 and in 2016 was recognized as one of the top ten women in retail technology. She is active in the retail community serving as the co-chair for the National Retail Federation’s Digital Council and a former board member of Women in Retail Leadership. Stacey also serves on the board of directors for FullSpeed Automotive which is a leading automotive aftermarket company services business with over 690 franchised and company-owned locations which includes brands such as Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change.