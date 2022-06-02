NMMA opens Hall of Fame award nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 NMMA Hall of Fame Award. NMMA Hall of Fame inductees are industry icons—visionaries whose outstanding contributions have and continue to advance, guide, and transform the industry.

To nominate a worthy marine leader, one must be an active member in good standing with the NMMA. Nominees should meet the outlined award criteria. An official nomination form should be submitted by July 21, 2022.

The NMMA Hall of Fame Award will be presented during the IBEX Industry Breakfast on September 27, 2022 in Tampa, FL.