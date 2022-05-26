Congressional Boating Caucus co-chair visits Scout Boats Facility

Earlier this week Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC-01), recipient of this year’s NMMA Legislator of the Year Award and Congressional Boating Caucus co-chair, visited the Scout Boats facility in Summerville, South Carolina. Scout Boats has long been a member of the NMMA and builds sportfishing center console, dual console and inshore/bay boat models.

During the visit Representative Mace discussed the manufacturing process and economic impact of Scout Boats and the larger recreational boating industry across the state.

In South Carolina, the recreational boating industry is a major economic driver, contributing $39 billion in economic impact annually. The industry supports over 15,000 jobs across the state, as well as over 650 businesses, including marine manufacturer Scout Boats.