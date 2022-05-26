AMI Conference and Expo seminar deadline approaches

Association of Marina Industries

AMI Conference & Expo has announced a last call for seminar proposals. Deadline for submitting proposals for consideration is June 1, 2022. The AMI Conference & Expo is scheduled for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

This year the conference will provide dedicated tracks on leadership skills, human resources management and professional development, design and engineering, and marina and boatyard operations.

The AMI Conference & Expo hosts approximately 25 sessions, including two Keynote Addresses, and hosts over 900 attendees and exhibitors. The AMI Conference & Expo is open to all industry professionals.