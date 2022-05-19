Propspeed partners with Marine Protection Systems

Propspeed has partnered with Marine Protection Systems to educate and provide solutions to prevent corrosion and minimize damage to vessels and the marine biosphere. Propspeed and Marine Protection Systems have teamed up to produce a Corrosion Protection Tank where they will show the relationship and performance of various anodes and coatings. The tank will be on display at a number of boat shows across the country.

“Our team is continually developing key partnerships in tangential technologies to help our boating customers better understand how our products and other products they choose work together to protect their underwater assets,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “While our product line is known for eliminating the adhesion of marine growth, it is also an excellent corrosion inhibitor. This new partnership will demonstrate the importance of selecting your anodes at the same time as selecting your underwater coatings. This is going to be a very informative demonstration.”

“We have worked towards establishing a reputation as a market leader in the manufacturer of anode technology and other vessel infrastructure that improves cathodic protection and efficiencies,” said Jess Gatt, general manager, Marine Protection Systems. “Propspeed’s very knowledgeable staff are excellent at educating their customers on the benefits of Propspeed. Since their products work hand-in-hand with ours, we believe that they are the perfect partners to collaborate with.”