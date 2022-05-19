ePropulsion debuts electric inboard

ePropulsion has expanded its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offering with the launch of an electric inboard, the H-100. The H-100 will make its world debut at this year’s Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo, taking place in June at RAI Amsterdam.

The new H-100 is a 100kw inboard motor, engineered for larger sailing boats and motor vessels between 60- to 100-feet with a full displacement up to 200 tons. Suitable for large sailing yachts, catamarans, small passenger ferries and trip boats, commercial workboats and large inland cruisers or barges, the drive system can be straight to propellor, stern drive, sail drive or Azimuth thruster.

The modular design means manufacturers can extend the range and power by adding motors, controllers and batteries, and having more flexibility. The intelligent system allows owners to control remotely, and different modes can be selected to adapt to different operating scenarios. A ‘Docking’ mode allows the throttle to be programmed to allow full throttle movement with reduced power input for enhanced low speed control. A ‘Syn’ mode is available for twin motor setups to match power input to both motors. For users who pair the H-100 with ePropulsion’s HC-160-54, the controller will be able to use DC power directly, eliminating the need to add a converter.

“We are committed to providing customizable solutions to OEMs through adaptable product applications and are delighted to introduce our first electric inboard solution,” said Danny Tao, CEO at ePropulsion. “ePropulsion offers a real-world electric alternative to traditional diesel power for boat manufacturers across a wide range of sectors. This latest addition to our product range is yet another example that electric power can deliver a cleaner, more sustainable boating experience without compromising on performance. We are proud to play our part in our industry’s quest to tackle climate change and are looking forward to debuting the H-100 at the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo in June.”