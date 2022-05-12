Volvo Penta is recognized as a Great Place to Work

Volvo Penta of the Americas has won recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence.

The Great Place to Work Institute certification recognizes companies that achieve high scores in employee satisfaction based on surveys of workers. The survey revealed that 84% of Volvo Penta’s employees said the company is a great place to work, stressing the work culture, benefits, people and opportunities offered by the company.

It is the third time Volvo Penta has achieved the certification over the past four years.

“This certification confirms Volvo Penta’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive workplace in which our teams can learn, achieve and excel in their field in an inclusive, creative environment,” said Tony Kelleher, acting president, Volvo Penta of the Americas. “This is the key to making our company a great place to work. It also carries forward to our customers and business partners throughout our value chain outside the company.”

Factors contributing to the high scores in Volvo Penta’s Great Place to Work survey include the company’s safe work environment, employee recognition programs, professional development opportunities and creating a workplace that spurs creativity and innovation.

Employee responses included:

● “This is a physically safe place to work.” – 96%

● “I’m proud to tell others I work here.” – 93%

● “People care about each other here.” – 93%

● “People here are treated fairly regardless of their race.” – 93%

● “Our facilities contribute to a good working environment.” – 92%

● “I feel I make a difference here.” – 92%

The Great Place to Work Institute research shows that a high-trust, high-performance culture can help a company attract and retain top talent by promoting respect among colleagues and giving employees a deeper connection to their daily work.

An important factor reflected in the employee responses is the company’s promotion of diversity and inclusion on the job. This past year the company created a Culture Committee to increase employee engagement and provide meaning in the workplace. Departmental ambassadors organized professional development opportunities, community outreach, employee recognition and morale events to foster social connections among employees.