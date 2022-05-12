Godfrey Marine expands manufacturing facility

Godfrey Marine, a division of Polaris Industries and manufacturer of pontoon boats and Hurricane deck boats, has announced it has expanded its manufacturing facility in Elkhart, Ind. Members of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce joined in the celebration on May 10th with ceremonial shovels to break ground.

The new facilities include a 27,000-square-foot warehouse and an automation wing. The warehouse will enable 30% growth in production, while the automation wing creates space to add innovative technology for pontoon tube production. Godfrey has invested $10M in the expansion since 2020 and will add over 50 new positions over the next 18 months.

“With demand for new boats at an all-time high, it is vital to increase capacity to meet the future needs of our customers and dealers,” said Ben Duke, president, Polaris Marine. “We are very excited to get these new facilities up and running, invest in our capabilities and grow our team, while benefitting the community. We are grateful to the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce for joining us and celebrating this momentous occasion."