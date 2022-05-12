ABYC’s USCG Risk Mitigation Series releases speaker lineup and agenda

The agenda for next week’s United States Coast Guard (USCG) Risk Mitigation Series, hosted by the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) and dedicated to reducing the risk involved in designing and building recreational boats is now available. Risk Mitigation: Series 2--Put the Fire Out! will focus on fire suppression systems, standards, and requirements with roundtable discussions that include the professionals who write and enforce the standards as well as manufacturers and experts who work in fire suppression on a daily basis. Registration for this online event on Tuesday, May 17, is free.

The agenda will address topics such as the new Coast Guard standards for portable fire extinguishers, ABYC standards currently under review to be published in 2023, and what the future holds for fire suppression. With an event designed for manufacturers, repairers, surveyors, and investigators, Risk Mitigation: Series 2 will bring in representatives from the USCG, ABYC, NFPA, UL, ICOMIA, and other vested parties.

Topic I – Understanding Fire Suppression Equipment and Policy

Speakers: Jeff Ludwig (USCG); Brandi Baldwin (USCG); Jeff Decker (USCG)

Topic II – Standards, Regulations, Policy, and Practice

Speakers: Craig Scholten (ABYC); Patrick Hemp (ICOMIA); Blake Shugarman (UL)

Topic III – The Past, Present & Future of Extinguisher Media and Hardware

Speakers: Joseph Pada (Perimeter Solutions); Mark Siem (Perimeter Solutions); Luis Gonzalez (3M-Novec); Danny Brown (Hiller)

Topic IV – Inspection, Installation, Maintenance

Speakers: J.R. Nerat (National Presto Safety); Jason Karasinski (IAAI)

For more information about Put the Fire Out! and to register for free, visit www.abycinc.org/riskmitigation.