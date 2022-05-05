SkillsTrader partners with SkillsUSA

SkillsTrader and SkillsUSA have announced that the companies have entered a partnership that will support workforce development. The agreement brings together SkillsTrader’s digital platform built and SkillsUSA’s community of 333,527 students and educators from 53 states. Through this partnership, SkillsTrader will provide financial support for SkillsUSA’s National Leadership and Skills Conference, specifically, the Advisor’s Call to Action Breakfast, the Business Partner Lounge and SkillsUSA TECHSPO, as well as general mission support.

SkillsTrader is an online ecosystem where skilled trade professionals can find trade-specific employment opportunities, find training programs, participate in trade-specific collaboration and information sharing, and interact with thought leaders and industry influencers. SkillsUSA helps middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

“We have the same goals and share the same values as SkillsUSA” said SkillsTrader founder, Fadi Smaidi. “Those being centered around an unrivalled commitment to the success of the future of the workforce. We’re pleased to introduce and welcome, through this new partnership, an incredible pool of talent, educators and thought leaders to the SkillsTrader community.”

SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference members and attendees will be introduced to the SkillsTrader platform as a resource that keeps them connected after the event ends. “SkillsUSA is excited to partner with SkillsTrader,” said SkillsUSA executive director Chelle Travis. “This collaboration will have a huge impact on our students as they search for employment in their trade areas.”