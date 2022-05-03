Actisense celebrates 25 years

Actisense, the global NMEA specialists, have celebrated their 25th anniversary. The electronics company, founded in 1997 by Phil Whitehurst, was originally set up as a consultancy business to advise other electronics manufacturers, but soon created its own multi award-winning range of innovative products to help boaters overcome a range of NMEA-related challenges.

Actisense has become a preferred brand for marine electronics installers around the world and is now sold by a network of over 80 distributors in 50 countries. Export has become a key tenet of the company’s success, with over 90% of annual revenues coming from international markets.

Initially focused on the leisure marine sector, the company has diversified their product range to gain traction in both the commercial marine and agritech markets, with future growth potential in wider transportation vertical markets. Actisense is well represented at international boat shows and industry exhibitions including METSTRADE and SeaWork.

Actisense CEO, Phil Whitehurst, said:

“What a journey! From my spare bedroom 25 years ago, to our wonderful facility in Poole today, we have built something really special with a team of incredible people solving some of marine electronics’ most critical connectivity challenges. We’re proud of our team’s creativity and innovation including the development of our ISO-Drive technology – which is now found on tens of thousands of vessels around the globe. Reliability is what our customers tell us is most important to them, so that remains our core focus.

As a business, we’ve been fortunate to have grown every year, despite significant external headwinds including the pandemic and global recessions. We have the best customers in the world who constantly give us valuable feedback and suggestions on how we can help improve things for them. We owe our success to our team and our customers, so here’s to the next exciting 25-year adventure!”

The Actisense product range includes NMEA buffers, multiplexers, NMEA 0183/2000 gateways, NMEA PC gateways, WiFi gateways, as well as their popular Engine Monitoring Unit and extensive range of robust NMEA 2000 cables and connectors.

Based at the Nuffield Industrial Estate in Poole, Dorset, Actisense now employs a team of 33 dedicated staff, with in-house specialism of engineering and design, manufacturing, sales and marketing.