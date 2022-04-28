Freedom Boat Club acquires 350th Location

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), announced its 350th location, doubling of the number of locations in the Freedom network since the company was acquired by Brunswick in May 2019. Over the past three years, Freedom has added 180 new locations. The 350th location will be in Silkeborg, Denmark – Freedom’s first club location in Scandinavia.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone of 350 locations, as well as the continued successful execution of the growth plans we established when Brunswick acquired Freedom in 2019,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation Chief Strategy Office and President, Business Acceleration. “It’s particularly fitting that our 350th location coincides with our first location in Scandinavia, underscoring our intention to become the global leader in boat clubs by providing a vast network of on-water locations and a superior customer experience. We are on a mission to democratize boating and strengthen the future of the industry by not only providing access and training to new boaters, but also keeping boaters on the water longer. We continue to see significant potential to grow Freedom worldwide.”

“The Freedom brand has experienced tremendous success over the past three years building on an already strong foundation," said Cecil Cohn, president, Freedom Boat Club Network. "We’re inspired by the strong momentum – both of our franchise operations and our corporate territories, both of which are rapidly expanding and attracting new boaters at a record pace. We are excited to continue delivering remarkable member experiences at unrivaled scale.”