Operation Dry Water releases annual report

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) recently published the 2021 Operation Dry Water Annual Report. This report includes more details on the enforcement results, an overview of the campaign’s media exposure and highlights from the 2021 weekend.

More than 600 impaired operators were removed from the nation’s waterways over the 2021 Operation Dry Water heightened boating under the influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement weekend. Over the course of the campaign’s three-day weekend, July 2 – 4, more than 7,500 law enforcement officers from over 550 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were on patrol as part of the Operation Dry Water (ODW) initiative.

With an increased public presence on the water, law enforcement officers were able to make a record number of contacts with the boating public. Officers made contact with over 325,000 recreational boaters while patrolling the nation’s waterways, providing an opportunity for officers to educate boaters and help increase awareness about the dangers related to boating under the influence and other boating safety hazards.

This report includes additional details on the enforcement results, the campaign's media exposure, and highlights from the 2021 weekend. The annual report also features the campaign's awareness and outreach efforts, in addition to an overview of the 2021 Operation Dry Water national awards recipients.

The annual three-day heightened awareness and enforcement weekend takes place around July 4th, a holiday unfortunately known for drinking and boating, and deadly incidents. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, and a leading factor in recreational boating incidents. Operation Dry Water reminds boaters that boating while impaired by alcohol or other drugs is extremely dangerous for both operators and passengers.

In 2022, the Operation Dry Water weekend will be taking place nationwide July 2 - 4, 2022 (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) to align with the 4th of July which falls on a Monday.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) coordinates the Operation Dry Water campaign, in partnership with law enforcement agencies and outreach partners nationwide, through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.